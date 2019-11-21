Energy
Reliance Industries overtakes BP to become world’s sixth largest energy company
Updated : November 21, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. at the close of trading on Tuesday surpassed British major BP Plc to become the world’s sixth-largest energy company in terms of market capitalisation.
RIL’s stock has gained over 34 percent on a year-to-date basis while the company's market-cap has soared to Rs 9.8 lakh crore (approximately $138 billion).
RIL has increased its market cap by 35 percent this year compared to BP Plc's 1.2 percent gain.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more