Reliance Industries overtakes BP to become world’s sixth largest energy company

Updated : November 21, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. at the close of trading on Tuesday surpassed British major BP Plc to become the world’s sixth-largest energy company in terms of market capitalisation.
RIL’s stock has gained over 34 percent on a year-to-date basis while the company's market-cap has soared to Rs 9.8 lakh crore (approximately $138 billion).
RIL has increased its market cap by 35 percent this year compared to BP Plc's 1.2 percent gain.
