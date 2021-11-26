Reliance Industries hiving off gasification unit; here’s what brokerages says

Reliance Industries on Thursday announced hiving off its gasification unit in the Jamnagar complex and brokerages are positive of the move calling it the first step towards a transition to its new energy business.

Morgan Stanley says that the hiving off is a step towards monetizing synergies between its existing energy infrastructure and the new energy plants.

Reliance Industries will transfer its Jamnagar syngas project to a subsidiary it owns fully with a view to unlocking value, a company statement said. Used for energy production, syngas is a combination of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and some carbon dioxide that is typically manufactured by gasifying a solid hydrocarbon fuel.

MS sees a value creation opportunity of up to $60 billion ahead, and that's why it has an overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,925.

Also Read: Reliance Industries to restructure and repurpose gasification assets

JP Morgan calls the move in the right direction. Reliance Industries, according to them is laying out building blocks for its new energy business and at some point in time, external investors could be brought into their overall energy business.

Reliance Industries is already making acquisitions in solar and the initial steps for hydrogen are now being laid out.

Watch the video for more.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.