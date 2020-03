Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) today announced a donation of Rs. 500 crore to PM CARE Fund in response to the call by the Prime Minister to support the

nation’s fight against the Coronavirus onslaught.

RIL also informed that in addition to the financial contribution to the PM’s Fund, the company has also provided contributions of Rs. 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fights against the COVID-19.

Besides the monetary support, the company said it was continuing its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to ensure the nation remained prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

"RIL has already deployed the strengths of the Reliance Family on this action plan against COVID-19. RIL and its motivated team have stepped up in the cities and villages, on roads and lanes, clinics and hospitals, grocery and retail stores, and it has pressed additional capabilities into the service of the nation," the release said.