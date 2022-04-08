RBI policy: Expect crude oil price to average at $100 per barrel for FY23, says Guv Das

Detailing the decisions made by the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) in its first bi-monthly meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated and average around $100 per barrel in FY 22-23 due to the ongoing geopolitical tension. This is an upward revision from $75 per barrel made in October last year.

Stating RBI’s agenda for this year, he said that the central bank, after three years, has prioritised inflation control over growth taking note of inflation risks amid current international instability. Lowering its earlier projection, the RBI said GDP growth for FY 22-23 is expected to be 7.2 percent with estimated growth of 16.2 percent, 6.2 percent, 4.1 percent and 4 percent in four quarters, respectively.

Explaining the reason for higher inflation projection, he said that the spike in international crude oil prices was a substantial risk. A sharp rise in domestic pump prices could result in broad based second round price pressures, he added.

Feedstock pressures could continue and may have a spillover impact on poultry, dairy prices, said Das, who added that the financial market is likely to remain volatile.

“Given excessive volatility in global crude oil prices and extreme uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk and is contingent on future oil and commodity price developments,” Das said.

Stating that the risk aversion on growing economies including India has increased in present time, the central bank estimates CPI inflation at 5.7 percent against 4.5 percent for FY 2022-23. CPI inflation for the first two quarters is expected to be 5.4 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.