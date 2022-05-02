Rajasthan government declares 'power holiday' for industries tomorrow

The Rajasthan government has directed industrial units across the state not to utlitise any electricity on tuesday — effectively declaring a power holiday — to alleviate some pressure in view of the ongoing crisis.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the state's power demand crossed 13,000 megawatts — well above the available supply of 10,000 megawatts.

"We had to impose power cuts in cities and villages across the state due to power shortage," Bhati said on Monday.

Bhati said the state should ideally have a month's coal stock in hand, and said the government has repeatedly asked the Centre to increase coal supply to Rajasthan. "Imported coal is four times as expensive, but we are following Centre's directives and buying it. We are even willing to pay Rs 12/unit on the Indian Energy Exchange, but there simply is no power available," Bhati said.

He said the govenrment will curtail industrial power connections to 50 percent of the load capacity. "We have (also) requested the industries to not to use power for the entire day tomorrow."

The minster, however, was hopeful that the situation will improve for the state in coming days. "The demand-supply gap has reduced now. We are able to get some electricity from renewable sources," he said.

"Expect an improvement in power situation in coming days if the current trend continues," Bhati said.

On Monday, State-run NTPC Limited on Thursday said the power crisis was not as bad as projected. The energy conglomerate said the shortage was sparked by an increase in demand due to a sudden rise in temperatures in large swathes of the country.