Privatisation-bound BPCL sells entire stake in Numaligarh Refinery for Rs 9,876 crore Updated : March 27, 2021 01:37 PM IST Oil India acquired over 39.84 crore shares or 54.16 percent stake in NRL. Engineers India Limited (EIL) which is also a party to the deal, has independently acquired over 3.21 crore equity shares or 4.4 percent of NRL from BPCL. Published : March 27, 2021 01:37 PM IST