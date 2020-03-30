  • SENSEX
Private power producers in a fix over discom payment relaxation

Updated : March 30, 2020 04:26 PM IST

The power ministry, on March 28, decided to reduce payment security to 50 percent for the generation companies until June 30 and gave a moratorium of three months on payments to generation and transmission companies.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest amount of overdue outstanding payments at Rs 8,431 crore which account for 43 percent of all India dues at the end of January month for the private producers.
