Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's energy needs expected to double in 20 years

India's energy requirements are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer. Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22), the Prime Minister said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.

"Environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years. Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate action also needs adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer," Modi said. He said India believes in fulfilling commitments under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

"We firmly believe in fulfilling all our commitments made under the UNFCCC. We have also raised our ambitions during CoP-26 at Glasgow," Modi said. Calling India a mega-diverse country which accounts for 9 percent of the world's species, the PM said, "With 2.4 percent of the world's land area, India accounts for nearly 8 percent of the world's species. It is our duty to protect this ecology. We are strengthening our protected area network," he said.

WSDS-22 is a three-day summit being organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) with participation from over 100 countries. It will conclude on February 18.