Power producers' outstanding on discoms rose 30% to Rs 46000 crore in June

Updated : August 18, 2019 12:09 PM IST

According to PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies owed a total of Rs 34,465 crore to power generation companies in June 2018.
The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.
Discoms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir account for the major portion of dues to power generating companies.
