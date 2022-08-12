Power Ministry withdraws imported coal blending order on gencos

By CNBCTV18.com

The Power Ministry on Friday withdrew the mandatory imported coal blending order it had imposed on all power generation companies under the Electricity Act.

Earlier this year, the ministry had told all power generation companies to blend 10 percent of imported coal with domestic coal in order to meet the high power demand.

In May, with the power crisis at hand, the government had ordered all imported coal power to operate at full capacity as the power demand had surged almost 20 percent in energy terms.

The Centre had told all states and gencos based on domestic coal were directed to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.

Earlier this month , the Power Ministry had said that the states, IPPs and the Coal Ministry were contemplating taking a decision on the blending percentage after evaluating the availability of domestic coal supply.

The Power Ministry's move to now withdraw the order is based on the availability of coal stock in the power plants and is in consultation with the Coal Ministry and the Railways.

However, according to the May 26 order, the imported coal that has been purchased till now would be used for blending with domestic coal.

As per Section 11 of the Electricity Act, in the event of extraordinary circumstances, the government can ask generating companies to operate and maintain their generating stations in accordance with its directions.