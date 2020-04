Due to the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown, there has been a cash flow impact in the entire value chain for the power sector, the power ministry has told the state distribution companies, adding that efforts are being made to infuse some liquidity in the power sector.

The ministry also clarified its stand on delayed payments. It has told the distribution companies that it needs to oblige payments for power procured within 45 days or as per Power Purchase Agreements from the day bill is presented even for the period between March 24 and June 30. The relief is only on late payment surcharge for the same period which has been reduced to 12 percent per annum from 18 percent earlier.

The lockdown came into effect on March 24 and will remain in place until April 14.

In a letter written to all state distribution companies and stakeholders such as power generation and transmission companies, the power ministry has assured that it is working on the liquidity measures needed for the sector.

"Efforts are being made to infuse some liquidity in the power sector, the details of which would be shared with the discoms shortly. However, discoms may also raise funds, if required, to meet this crisis. Suggestions in this regard may be sent to the ministry," the letter read.

With few states invoking force majeure clause under the PPAs and deferring payment to power generating and transmission companies, the private power companies feared liquidity crunch in the entire power sector chain. In a letter written to the government, the association of power producers had sought liquidity infusion for the discoms and power companies.

On March 28, the power ministry had issued a press released where it mentioned that the ministry has issued direction to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to provide a three-month moratorium to discoms to make payments to power generating companies and transmission licensees and not to levy penal rates for late payment surcharge.

It added that state governments are being requested to issue similar directions to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERC). It had also announced relaxation in payment security mechanism, which is now halved to 50 percent from 100 percent upfront of the power cost.

On Monday, the power ministry clarified that distribution companies need to oblige with payment to power generation and transmission companies within 45 days of bill presentment or as per the PPA agreements. It stressed on the fact that late payment surcharge has been reduced to 12 percent per annum from 18 percent earlier by CERC as a relief measure for the billing period of March 24 to June 30 only.

Starting July the normal/penal rates of late payment surcharge will be applicable to delay in payment. The power ministry also reiterated that distribution companies are obliged to pay for capacity and transmission charges and the rest of the 50 percent of the payment security as per the PPA.