Business
Power Min asks not to switch off appliances, POSOCO issues advisory to maintain grid balance
Updated : April 04, 2020 05:29 PM IST
The power ministry has clarified that lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc will remain on
Taking an account of the load behaviour it is anticipated that total demand reduction for the April 5 event is likely to be in the range of 12,000 to 13,000 MW