Economy
Power demand falls for 4th straight month
Updated : December 12, 2019 02:26 PM IST
Power demand fell by 4.28 percent to 94.6 billion units (BU) in November. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority, the demand had stood at 98.84 BU in November 2018.
However, during the April-November period, power demand rose 1.21 percent to 880.35 BU, compared with 869.76 BU in the same month a year ago.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more