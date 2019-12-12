Power demand falls for 4th straight month

November power data brings more sobering news, with demand in the country dipped for the fourth straight month. Power demand fell by 4.28 percent to 94.6 billion units (BU) in November. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority, the demand had stood at 98.84 BU in November 2018.

While October's 12.8 percent fall could have been partly attributed to the unseasonal rainfall, there is no such excuse for November.

The fall in demand started from August this year when it fell 0.53 percent to 112.1 BU compared to 112.71 BU a year ago. Before that, the power demand grew 6.72 per cent in July this year to 117.22 BU, against 109.83 BU in the year-ago month.

However, during the April-November period, power demand rose 1.21 percent to 880.35 BU, compared with 869.76 BU in the same month a year ago.

Experts point out that the weak picture must be on account of a slowdown in industrial activity. The Index of Industrial Production, which shows factory output, contracted by 1.4 percent in August and 4.3 percent in September.

Big industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to see a lack of demand.

Funding constraints also continue to be an issue despite having the payment security system in place for the last many months. Receivables overdue from state electricity boards continues to grow. At the end of October, these dues totalled Rs.65,000 crores.

With demand for power being weak, thermal power generation fell a sharp 10% in November. For the financial year now, thermal generation is down 3%. As the data shows, the big fall in power generation came from state and central utilities while private IPPs still grew last month.