Economy

Power demand falls for 4th straight month

Updated : December 12, 2019 02:26 PM IST

Power demand fell by 4.28 percent to 94.6 billion units (BU) in November. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority, the demand had stood at 98.84 BU in November 2018.
However, during the April-November period, power demand rose 1.21 percent to 880.35 BU, compared with 869.76 BU in the same month a year ago.
