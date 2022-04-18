Power crisis likely to worsen in as many as 12 states due to low coal stocks

All India Power Engineer Federation (AIPEF) says that the power crisis is likely to worsen. The head of the All India Power Engineer Federation has urged the government to take immediate steps to address depleting coal stocks in thermal power plants across the country.

The power crisis, which has seen many parts of the country struggle, is likely to worsen in the near term. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the head of the All India Power Engineer Federation (AIPEF) said that they have urged the government to take immediate steps to resolve this by resolving the depleting coal stocks in thermal power plants across the country.

As per AIPEF, 12 states could face an energy crisis due to low coal stocks as domestic power demand has hit a 38 year high in the first fortnight of April 2022.

The power shortage across the country has increased from 1.1 percent in October 2021 to 1.4 percent in April 2022. Meanwhile, the demand for coal has increased by 9 percent compared to last year, and reports suggest that coal stock in thermal power stations is low.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana are some of the states grappling with power cuts.