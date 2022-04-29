Power crisis grips India as coal supplies dwindle

At present, 16 states across the country are facing this crisis.

With mercury rising, the demand for power is also soaring through the roof. This combined with a shortage of coal is resulting in massive power deficits in states.

Rajasthan is facing a deficit of 4,000 to 5,000 megawatt a day. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is chairing a meeting with the state Energy Minister and State Energy Department's top officials to address this issue.

In fact, Ashok Gehlot, in a series of tweets today, blamed the central government for not providing sufficient coal to the state, which caused this power crisis.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the worst-affected states — the daily deficit is 50 million units per day. Andhra Pradesh was the first state that started with power shortage, with power cuts and load-shedding, and the government is claiming that the central government, despite multiple requests, is not providing the required coal, exacerbating this power crisis.

Haryana also is witnessing a deficit of 1,500 megawatts a day with power cuts in many rural parts and urban cities of the state including the capital city. Haryana's chief minister chaired a meeting last week and claimed that very soon, the situation will be under control, but till now, the state is witnessing power cuts.

Another state which was badly affected was Maharashtra, with an average deficit of 3,000 megawatts in April. But now, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister and his team claimed on Thursday that the government met the demand of 24,000 megawatts.

Another affected state is Gujarat with a deficit of 500 megawatts a day. Gujarat is also among the states that declared a power holiday and asked industries to remain shut one day in a week.

