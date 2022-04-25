Power crisis: Andhra, Maharashtra, 10 other states resort to power cuts as situation worsens

Between April 1 and April 22, the average daily peak demand across India rose to 194 GW, against 187 GW in the previous quarter. While demand rose, coal stock inventory dropped to 9 days, much lower than the average of 25 days over the last 10 years.

India has been witnessing a power crisis for the last two-three weeks and as many as 12 states have been badly impacted by it. The situation is worse in Andhra Pradesh and a woman delivered a baby under the light of phones, torchlights and candles at a government hospital in the Narsipatnam area.

Narsipatnam, just 311 kms away from the capital city of Amravati, was plunged into darkness due to power cuts . Andhra Pradesh is facing a power shortage of 55-60 million units and it is just one of the 12 states in a similar position. Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation, told CNBC TV-18, "Rise in temperature, coal shortage and supply issues, the geopolitical situation is making coal import more expensive and thus resulting in the crisis."

There has been a steep increase in the demand for power due to rising temperatures and a pick-up in the economy. Even though India is working towards creating renewable power capacity at a fast pace, the fact is coal contributes to 77 percent of the country's power generation, with 15 percent of this coal is imported.

Between April 1 and April 22, the average daily peak demand across India rose to 194 GW, against 187 GW in the previous quarter, which was already 5 percent higher from year-ago levels. While demand rose, coal stock inventory dropped to nine days, much lower than the average of 25 days over the last 10 years.

Coal imports are proving to be an expensive alternative since prices have more than doubled from a year ago. Now coal-based power generation is usually supplemented by gas-powered plants, but gas prices have also more than doubled over the course of the last year. As a result, natural gas's contribution to India's power generation has dropped from 4 percent in FY21 to 2 percent in FY22.

Of the 12 states facing a shortage, Andhra Pradesh's situation is the direst. The state has reduced its industrial supply by 50 percent and imposed massive power cuts for domestic users. Gujarat has asked industries to remain shut once a week to make up for its 500 MW shortage. Maharashtra, meanwhile, has been facing a shortage of over 3,000 MW on average for the last 2-3 weeks and blames some producers of cutting output. However, it is hoping for some relief soon. It has agreed to a request from Tata Power's Mundra plant to be allowed to increase prices per unit and should get supplies from this plant soon. The plant also supplies power to Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, and talks with those other states are also ongoing.

Praveer Sinha, CEO at Tata Power, told CNBC TV-18 that Mundra resolution will reach a positive conclusion within 7 to 10 days.

With no immediate respite in sight, power cuts and higher electricity bills are definitely on the agenda this summer. But experts say this is yet another reminder that the country must put in serious thought and more importantly, action to try and solve the issues plaguing the power sector like the poor financial health of discoms, and the rules governing coal mining.