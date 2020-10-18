Energy Power consumption grows 11.45% in first half of October Updated : October 18, 2020 11:41 AM IST Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, during October 1 to 15 was recorded at 170.04 GW (recorded on October 7 and 8). After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a growth of 4.6 percent in September this year at 112.43 BU from 107.51 BU in the same month last year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.