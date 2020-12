Privatization-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) new owner will after three years of takeover get a right to decide on retaining the business of selling subsidised LPG, which in the intervening period will be transferred into a new unit to continue the flow of government subsidy, a top official said. Government subsidy will continue to be given to BPCL customers if the new owner chooses to retain the business after three years, the official said.

The firm’s cooking gas LPG customers will be transferred to other state-owned firms, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), in case the new owner does not want to continue with such a business, the official added. The government is keen to continue providing subsidy to 7.3 crore domestic cooking gas (LPG) consumers of BPCL even after the firm’s privatisation. To resolve the conflict of paying the dole to a private company, it has been decided to transfer the LPG business of the firm into a new strategic business unit (SBU).

The SBU will maintain separate accounts, with records of subsidy received and digitally transferred to user accounts, the official said. The accounts will be audited to ensure no pilferage, he said.

Subsidy to privatised BPCL will not result in similar payout to other private LPG retailers. ”BPCL is a legacy company and overnight subsidy flow to users cannot be stopped,” he said. There will be a three-year lock post-government exit from BPCL, the official said. ”The new owner cannot sell any asset or the SBU for three years. Post three years, the new owner will have a right to decide on retailing the LPG business.”

The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. The subsidy this month is about Rs 50 per cylinder, which is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.