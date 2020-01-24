Business
PNGRB seeks to cancel Adani Gas licence over violation of CGD regulations
Updated : January 24, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Adani Gas bid for Gas projects using networth calculations of Adani Enterprises without disclosing the scheme of arrangement between the two companies, alleged PNGRB.
