Energy PNGRB gives nod to demerger of Adani Gas, stake sale to Total SA Updated : February 20, 2020 06:39 PM IST Originally, Adani Gas was part of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and was demerged into a separate unit before half of Adani family's 74.8 percent stake being sold to Total. In October 2018, the Adani group agreed to form a 50:50 joint venture with Total for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households. Adani Gas has already set up city gas distribution operations in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.