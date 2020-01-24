Economy
PM’s green energy push to help India meet 450 GW target by 2030
Updated : January 24, 2020 06:06 PM IST
The prime minister highlighted that Renewable Purchase Obligation should be enforced in letter and spirit.
MNRE may come out with a policy to mandate rooftop solar for all buildings above a specific size.
