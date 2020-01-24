#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 24
Asian stocks steady as caution on China virus continues
Oil prices fall 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Home Energy
Economy

PM’s green energy push to help India meet 450 GW target by 2030

Updated : January 24, 2020 06:06 PM IST

The prime minister highlighted that Renewable Purchase Obligation should be enforced in letter and spirit.
MNRE may come out with a policy to mandate rooftop solar for all buildings above a specific size.
PM’s green energy push to help India meet 450 GW target by 2030
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV