PM Narendra Modi sets timeline for power sector reforms
Updated : January 23, 2020 07:18 PM IST
Currently, state discoms have a provisional loss on electricity supply at 21.6 percent against the target of 15 percent.
PM Modi has ordered the ministry to examine the existing provisions of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme.
PM Modi has also asked for the acceleration of discoms with appropriate options like complete privatisation, PPP, and franchise models.
