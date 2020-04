Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' lights off call to support India’s fight against coronavirus reduced all India demand for electricity by 31,700 MW within a span of 4-5 minutes from the peak of 1,17,000 MW on April 5. The supply smoothly went back to 1,10,000 MW post the event.

Planning and coordination between the national, regional, state despatch load centers and power suppliers along with the power generators ensured the grid balance was around 49.9 hertz before the lights went off and it was gradually back to 50 hertz post the 9-minute event.

Few states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu had anticipated fluctuations on the grid but no such glitch was reported.

Minister of Power RK Singh along with Secretary SN Sahai and other officials monitored the power grid operations from the ministry premises at Shastri Bhawan.

"Demand in the grid came down by almost 32,000 MW, within a few minutes but the frequency and voltage were maintained within the normal range. The drop in national demand by 32,000 MW shows a huge response of the nation to the call of the prime minister. The national grid operator POSOCO and the national, regional and state load despatch centers did a great job with support from all generators," said RK Singh.

REConnect, a startup which tracks Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely, showed that these states saw a dip in demand close to 3,000 MW each in the nine minutes. "The chart implies that people reacted much more enthusiastically and switched off more than just the lighting load and demand recovery took more than anticipated time as people spent more time cherishing the moment than scheduled 9 minutes," said Vishal Pandya, Founder of REConnect.

Overall demand in the national capital Delhi reduced to 726 MW. In North Delhi where Tata Power-Delhi Distribution supplies electricity, there was a meagre drop of 157 MW in the power demand while BSES Rajdhani Yamuna, which operates in East, West, South and Central Delhi areas, saw a 473 MW reduction in demand.