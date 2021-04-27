Petroleum ministry asks ONGC to privatise oil and gas fields to boost production Updated : April 27, 2021 08:41:38 IST Petroleum ministry, on April 1 wrote to ONGC asking it to sell stake in oil fields to private firms to increase production The Cabinet on February 19, 2019, had decided to bid out 64 marginal oil fields of ONGC Published : April 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply