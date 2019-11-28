Commodities Powered by:

Petrol prices remain unchanged for second day

Updated : November 28, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Crude oil prices have also been seen softening in the international market.

Petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remained the same at Rs 74.76, Rs 77.44, Rs 80.42 and Rs 77.72 per litre, respectively.