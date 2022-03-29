Petrol price rises by 80 paise per litre, diesel by 70 paise; total hike by Rs 4.80 in 8 days

In a hike for the seventh time this month, petrol price increased by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise a litre on Tuesday, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre. Petrol price crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol will cost Rs 115.04 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.25 a litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 105.94 per litre and diesel is Rs 96 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 109.68 a litre and diesel at Rs 94.62 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.

Fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4, 2021, ahead of the assembly elections in the five states -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about US $30 per barrel.

The increase in retail price warranted from crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus from around USD 82 per barrel to USD 120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

India is 85 percent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.