Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel falls. Check rates here

While the petrol prices remained unchanged on Monday, diesel rates fell across all four major cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The prices of both petrol and diesel rose on Saturday after the government in the Union Budget on Friday announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Diesel fell between 5-14 paise across the major cities today. In Mumbai, petrol stood at Rs 78.57 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.80 per litre.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.96 per litre and diesel Rs 66.59 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.15 per litre and Rs 75.76 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.54 per litre and Rs 70.34 a litre, respectively.

Crude prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the previous session on better-than-expected US jobs data, although gains were tempered by worries over the prolonged Sino-US trade war. Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, by 0048 GMT at $64.33.

In September last year, opposition parties had called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the steep rise in fuel prices in India. They had also demanded an immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT in various states.