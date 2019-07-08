Energy
Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel falls. Check rates here
Updated : July 08, 2019 08:23 AM IST
The prices of both petrol and diesel rose on Saturday after the government in the Union Budget on Friday announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.
Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.
