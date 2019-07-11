In association with
Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel falls across major cities. Check rates here

Updated : July 11, 2019 07:41 AM IST

Petrol stood at Rs 78.52 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.53 per litre in Mumbai.
According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.90 per litre and diesel Rs 66.34 a litre in New Delhi.
In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.12 per litre and Rs 75.70 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.37 per litre and Rs 70.07 a litre, respectively.
cnbc two logos
