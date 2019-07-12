Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel falls across major cities. Check rates here

Petrol price remained unchanged for the fourth straight session, while diesel fell between 6 paise and 11 paise across major cities — Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai — on Friday. Petrol stood at Rs 78.52 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.43 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.90 per litre and diesel Rs 66.24 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.12 per litre and Rs 75.70 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.31 per litre and Rs 69.96 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel rose on Saturday after the government, in the Union Budget on Friday, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Oil prices rose on Friday as US oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their output in the face of a tropical storm and as tensions continued in the Middle East. Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $66.89 per barrel by 0115 GMT. The international benchmark settled down 0.7 percent on Thursday after hitting its highest since May 30 at $67.52 a barrel.

As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.