Petrol price hits year-high amid tensions in the Persian Gulf
Updated : September 23, 2019 03:50 PM IST
The price rise is also evident in case of diesel that has witnessed its price rising steadily to Rs 67 per litre mark
It is the highest-ever price for petrol since November 27, when the price had crossed the Rs 74 per litre mark.
The prices are likely to continue rising as there is no respite in the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region.
