Diesel is now costlier than petrol, and Twitter won't take it lying down

The price of diesel overtook that of petrol for the first time, causing some concern about the impact of high diesel prices on inflation, besides leading Twitter to erupt in anger and bemusement.

Diesel in Delhi today costs Rs 79.88 per litre compared to petrol which costs Rs 79.76 per litre.

The development came in the aftermath of a series of fuel price hikes oil retailers have undertaken for more than two weeks now, following an 82-day break during the lockdown.

Traditionally, diesel prices have always been lower in India compared to petrol as the former is the predominant fuel used by trucks, which ferry a bulk of the nation’s supplies. (India consumed 82.5 million tonne of diesel last fiscal compared to 30 million tonne of petrol.)

As a result, a spike in the diesel price is seen as having an impact on inflation.

Diesel is also the preferred fuel of choice for motorists who tend to drive a lot, with its previously lower price and the better mileage of diesel cars making it a cheaper option.

But unlike in India, diesel tends to generally be costlier than petrol – in as many as 84 percent of countries, according to globalpetrolprices.com.

Besides crude oil, which is the major input in both petrol and diesel, refining costs, taxes and retailing costs contribute to the price breakup.

In fact, a bulk of the diesel price increase has been the result of excise duty hikes that the government has levied on the fuel.

The Manmohan Singh government deregulated prices of petrol in 2010, meaning oil companies were no longer required to sell the fuel below cost. Similarly, the Narendra Modi government deregulated diesel prices in 2014 soon after it came to power.

When oil prices in int'nal market were 78$ per barrel we had petrol approx 76/- litre BUT NOW oil prices in int'nal market is near 40$ and we're paying Rs 79.88 for petrol?? How can one say fuel prices are in accordance with int'nal rates?? It's all bluff?? @BJP4India @INCIndia — Piyush (@Piyush46069546) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile People’s who brought Diesel Car Diesel: Rs 79.88 per ltr Petrol: Rs 79.40 per ltr#diesel #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/KUle6We0i1 — Mansoor Ahamed (@INCMansoor) June 24, 2020

Petrol: Rs 79.76/liter Diesel: Rs 79.88/liter Indian Fuel Prices to other countries Fuel Prices pic.twitter.com/BQRD510yLx — Global Institute of Value Education Society (@gives_edu) June 24, 2020