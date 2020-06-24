Energy Diesel is now costlier than petrol, and Twitter won't take it lying down Updated : June 24, 2020 12:56 PM IST The price of diesel overtook that of petrol for the first time, leading Twitter to erupt in anger and bemusement. A spike in the diesel price is seen as having an impact on inflation. But unlike in India, diesel tends to generally be costlier than petrol – in as many as 84 percent of countries, according to globalpetrolprices.com. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply