Petrol falls, diesel remains unchanged. Check rates here

Petrol prices fell about 6 paise while diesel remained unchanged for the second straight day on Thursday across major metro cities. Petrol stood at Rs 78.42 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.17 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.80 per litre and diesel Rs 66 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.44 per litre and Rs 75.60 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.19 per litre and Rs 69.71 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel had jumped immediately after the government, in the Union Budget on July 5, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days after the US Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of rate cuts and Sino-US trade talks ended without progress. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell $1.06, or 1.6 percent, to $63.99 a barrel by 0037 GMT

As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.