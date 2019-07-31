Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities. Check prices here

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Wednesday after falling about 13 paise and 8 paise, respectively across major metro cities. Petrol stood at Rs 78.48 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.17 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.86 per litre and diesel Rs 66 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.50 per litre and Rs 75.66 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.19 per litre and Rs 69.71 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel had jumped immediately after the government, in the Union Budget on July 5, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger than expected drop in US inventories and as investors awaited a widely expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10 years. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $65.05 a barrel by 0044 GMT

As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.