Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Wednesday; check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across major cities on Wednesday. Petrol stood at Rs 78.52 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.69 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.90 per litre and diesel Rs 66.49 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.12 per litre and Rs 75.70 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.48 per litre and Rs 70.23 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel rose on Saturday after the government, in the Union Budget on Friday, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Oil prices gained more than 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by US crude after an industry group reported that US stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply. Brent was up 69 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $64.85.