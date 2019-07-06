Petrol, diesel prices soar after government raises excise duty in budget

Petrol, diesel prices soared across all major cities on Saturday, after the government announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 1 per litre.

While presenting her maiden budget in the Parliament on Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement, along with other policy decisions.

On Saturday, petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 78.57 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.90 per litre. At two-month high, the petrol rates rose about Rs 2.42 per litre while diesel peaked Rs 2.50 per litre.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.96 per litre and diesel Rs 66.69 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.15 per litre and Rs 75.76 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.59 per litre and Rs 70.48 a litre, respectively.

As per the announcement made in the budget, of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

In September last year, opposition parties had called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the steep rise in fuel prices in the country. They had also demanded an immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT in various states.