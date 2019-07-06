Energy
Petrol, diesel prices soar after government raises excise duty in budget
Updated : July 06, 2019 11:09 AM IST
On Saturday, petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 78.57 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.90 per litre. At two-month high, the petrol rates rose about Rs 2.42 per litre while diesel peaked Rs 2.50 per litre.
As per the announcement made in the budget, of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more