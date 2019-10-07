Energy

Petrol, diesel prices slide for fifth successive day. Check here

Updated : October 07, 2019 09:05 AM IST

Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for a fifth fourth consecutive day on Monday, with the oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashing prices in four metros.

After five days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 85 paisa while diesel has fallen by 58 paisa.