Delhi government on Tuesday announced its decision to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 30 percent from 27 percent that will make the fuel costlier by Rs 1.6 per litre in the state.

While the VAT on diesel has been hiked to 30 percent from 16.75 percent making it costlier by Rs 7 per litre after the massive increase.

The government's decision comes as the state struggles to meet its expenditure amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The govt added that once the revenue stabilizes, it will revise this levy.