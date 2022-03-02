Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today, check fuel rate in your city

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday (March 2) even as crude oil prices in the international market soured above $100 per barrel.

Fuel price is relatively cheaper in Delhi as compared to the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down the price by nearly Rs 8 per litre.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided that the VAT on petrol will be reduced from the present 30 percent to 19.4 percent. The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down to Rs 95 per litre, from Rs 103 per litre, sources told PTI.

Earlier, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments had also earlier announced a VAT cut after the Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices.

In the national capital, petrol was retailing at Rs 95.41 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol rate was Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.14 a litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata was at Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. Petrol was retailing at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, which is a cut by Rs 6.27, diesel was at Rs 90.87 per litre.

The central government had announced an excise duty cut on fuels ahead of Diwali last year, which brought down petrol prices by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan had also reduced taxes on fuel. The combined efforts of the central and the state governments helped brought down petrol prices by Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre in the state. VAT on petrol price was cut by Rs 11.02, while that in diesel was reduced by Rs 6.77 in the state. Ladakh had cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty.