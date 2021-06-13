Home

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday

    By IANS | IST (Published)
    Fuel prices which have been rising over the past one month remained unchanged in the national capital on Sunday.

    In Delhi, petrol was sold for Rs 96.12 while diesel was priced at Rs 86.98 per litre, both at the same levels on Saturday.
    Fuel prices have increased in the last two consecutive days across the country.
    In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, both petrol and diesel were sold for Rs 102.30 and Rs 94.39 per litre, respectively. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metropolitan city in the country where petrol price crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.
    Off late, crude oil prices too have been on the rise. Brent crude is currently above $72 per barrel.

     
    (Edited by: By PRADEEP SURESH V)
