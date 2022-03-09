Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on March 9; check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, March 9, even as crude oil prices skyrocket in the international markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fuel is relatively cheaper in Guwahati, Lucknow, Gandhinagar and Delhi as state governments had brought down Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel following an excise duty cut by the central government last year.

On the other hand, the petrol price in Mumbai is highest among the metro cities at Rs 109.98 per litre. Bhopal, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram are the other cities where fuel prices are dearer.

Central government had announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, on the eve of Diwali last year. Following the decision, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies also cut the VA) on petrol and diesel prices.

Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan also reduced VAT on petrol prices by Rs 11.02 and diesel by Rs 6.77. The impact of the combined reduction of taxes on fuel by the Centre and the state was as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre in Punjab. In Ladakh, diesel saw most reduction as rates have come down by Rs 9.52 per litre. This is because of a cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in some metro and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre