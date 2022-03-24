Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on March 24, check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, according to data available from oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 111.67 per litre, and diesel price is Rs 95.85 per litre. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 97.01 per litre and Rs 88.27 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 106.34, while diesel price is Rs 91.42 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.91 a litre, and diesel is Rs. 92.95 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise a litre each on March 22 and March 23, raising the retail fuel rates by Rs 1.80 a litre.

OMCs increased fuel prices to pare losses amid a sharp jump in the international oil prices that rose to 14-year high earlier this month due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

The fuel prices in India were kept unchanged for more than four months. Petrol prices were slashed by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10 in November last year, which according to many, was a deliberate move by Centre keeping in mind the Assembly elections in the five states including Uttar Pradesh.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 111.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.85 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 97.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.27 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.95 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.42 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 108.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.52 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 110.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.37 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 102.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.58 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 96.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 82.67 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.87 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.42 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 96.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.00 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.17 per litre