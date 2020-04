For the 34th day on Monday, downstream oil companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged amid a massive fall in sales in the first half of April due to coronavirus lockdown.

In Delhi, the price of a litre of diesel remains at 62.29, while petrol is retailed at Rs 69.59 per litre, as per Indian Oil Corp data on the website. For the uninitiated, the retail prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metros and most state capitals due to lower taxes.

Compared to Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 76.31 in Mumbai while diesel is priced at Rs 66.21 per litre. A litre of petrol in Kolkata will cost Rs 73.30 and diesel will be Rs 65.71. In Chennai, petrol per litre cost comes to around Rs 72.28 and Rs 65.71 for diesel.

According to a Times Now report, the sale of petrol and diesel have fallen by over 60 percent in the first half of April amid the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices plunged on Monday with the West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude in the US falling below the $15 per barrel mark, the lowest level in 21 years.

Currently, WTI crude is trading at $14.78 per barrel, lower by 19.5 percent from its previous close. Brent crude was at $27.66, lower by 1.5 percent from the previous close.

The decline comes despite the recent output cut agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. There were hopes that agreement would stabilise oil prices, but with COVID-19 pandemic continuing, there has been a large slip-in demand that is not letting a pick up in oil prices.

The current market is oversupplied on shrinking demand creating a situation of free fall for crude.

Soon after the OPEC-Russia talks on production cut failed earlier last month, crude had fallen by more than 25 percent, the largest fall since the 1991 Gulf War, to $34 per barrel on March 9.

The price of oil has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher-cost producers to remain in operation and rather look at declaring bankruptcy. A lot of US shale producers are in deep trouble and analysts expect that low oil price for few more months will result in a spate of bankruptcies in the US.

With world demand now forecast to plunge by over 20 million barrels per day, a 30 percent drop from last year, analysts say massive production cuts will be needed beyond just what has been agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers.

Global markets have been on a bear run including the financial markets for the past few weeks owing to the concerns of a significant impairing of the world economy due to the coronavirus crisis.