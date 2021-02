Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on Wednesday, a day after the rates saw a rise of around 34-38 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 90.93 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.34 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.44.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel.

Amid the increasing rates, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Assam have cut taxes on petrol and diesel.

Rajasthan was the first state to cut 2 percent VAT in January.

The highest relief amongst the states that have cut taxes is by Meghalaya which has cut Rs 7.10 per litre on diesel and Rs 7.40 per litre on petrol, followed by Assam which has cut Rs 5 additional tax on fuel.

Bengal has cut taxes by one rupee on both petrol and diesel.