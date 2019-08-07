Energy
Petrol, diesel prices fall across major cities; check fuel rates here
Updated : August 07, 2019 10:46 AM IST
Petrol stood at Rs 77.93 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.11 per litre in Mumbai.
In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 74.97 per litre and Rs 75.08 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.17 per litre and Rs 69.64 a litre, respectively.
