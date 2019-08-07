Petrol, diesel prices fall across major cities; check fuel rates here

Petrol prices fell about 9 paise while diesel declined 6-7 paise across major metro cities on Wednesday. Petrol stood at Rs 77.93 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.11 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.28 per litre and diesel Rs 65.94 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 74.97 per litre and Rs 75.08 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.17 per litre and Rs 69.64 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel had jumped immediately after the government, in the Union Budget on July 5, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Oil fell on Wednesday as the intensifying Sino-US trade dispute stoked worries over demand, although a drop in US crude inventories offered some support to prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.70 a barrel by 0039 GMT, down 24 cents, or 0.41 percent, from their previous settlement and trading near seven-month lows.

As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.