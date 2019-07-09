In association with
Petrol, diesel prices decline across major cities. Check rates here

Updated : July 09, 2019 08:11 AM IST

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.90 per litre and diesel Rs 66.49 a litre in New Delhi.
In Kolkata and Chennai,petrol price stood at Rs 75.12 per litre and Rs 75.70 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.48 per litre and Rs 70.23 a litre, respectively.
