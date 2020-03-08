Commodities
Petrol, diesel prices cut for fourth straight day
Updated : March 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST
Petrol prices in the national capital reached below Rs. 71-mark, its lowest level since September 12, 2019. Whereas, diesel has touched its lowest level since January 12 last year.
The prices of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai have come down to Rs. 70.83, Rs. 73.51, Rs. 76.53 and Rs. 73.58 per litre, respectively.
On Friday, Brent crude prices fell nearly nine per cent in the international market, its biggest daily percentage fall since December 2008.