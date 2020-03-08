  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
Home Energy
Commodities

Petrol, diesel prices cut for fourth straight day

Updated : March 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST

Petrol prices in the national capital reached below Rs. 71-mark, its lowest level since September 12, 2019. Whereas, diesel has touched its lowest level since January 12 last year.
The prices of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai have come down to Rs. 70.83, Rs. 73.51, Rs. 76.53 and Rs. 73.58 per litre, respectively.
On Friday, Brent crude prices fell nearly nine per cent in the international market, its biggest daily percentage fall since December 2008.
Petrol, diesel prices cut for fourth straight day

You May Also Like

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement