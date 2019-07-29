Petrol, diesel prices fall across major cities; check rates here

Petrol fell about 15 paise while diesel slipped about 12 paise across major metro cities on Monday. Petrol stood at Rs 78.61 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 69.25 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, petrol costs Rs 72.99 per litre and diesel Rs 66.07 a litre in New Delhi. In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 75.63 per litre and Rs 75.80 per litre while diesel was at Rs 68.22 per litre and Rs 69.78 a litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel rose after the government, in the Union Budget, announced that it will levy additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre.

Of the Rs 2 hike, the road infra cess of Re 1 will go to the road ministry for infrastructure while the special duty of Re 1 will go to the revenue department.

Global oil prices fell on Monday after Iran described emergency talks on a multi-party nuclear agreement with a group of signatories as “constructive”, suggesting an easing of tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $63.23 a barrel by 0054 GMT. Prices rose 1.6 percent last week.

As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.