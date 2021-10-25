Petrol and diesel prices today: Check rates here

Breaking the five-day rising streak, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday revised upward the petrol and diesel prices by 35 paise a litre.

According to the price notification by the OMCs, petrol retail price in Delhi is at Rs 107.59 a litre, while a litre of diesel is at Rs 96.32.

In Mumbai, petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 113.46 a litre, while a litre of diesel is at Rs 104 per litre.

In Bhopal, petrol is today retailing at Rs 116.26 a litre, and a litre of diesel could be bought at Rs 105.64.

Similarly in Chennai, petrol is at Rs 104.52 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 100.59 a litre. Retail price of petrol in Bengaluru is at Rs 111.38 a litre and the diesel is at Rs 102.23 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 108.11 a litre. Diesel in this eastern city is retailing at Rs 99.43 a litre.

OMCs revise fuel prices on the basis of average price of benchmark fuel in the global market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international markets, oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the US and elsewhere in the world.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.0 percent to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining 1.5 percent on Friday. According to a Reuters report, it touched its highest since October 2014 - $84.76 - earlier in the session.

Brent crude futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1 percent gain. The contract earlier hit its highest since October 2018 of $86.43, the report said.

The Congress on Saturday said it will launch a countrywide protest against increase in petrol and diesel prices in the coming month.

Fuel prices in various cities:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.64 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.08 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.78 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.03 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.51 per litre