#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on December 12
Asian shares rise as Fed cheer offsets trade, UK angst
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Energy
Economy

Parliamentary committee concerned whether India will achieve its solar power target

Updated : December 12, 2019 07:46 PM IST

With just over two years to go for 2022, the deadline for achieving 100 GW target of solar power, India currently has about 32 GW of installed solar power since 2016, while another 68 GW still needs to be installed.
Poor progress in the solar rooftop sector, the impact of the Goods and Services Tax and lack of domestic solar manufacturing capacity were some of the concerns highlighted by the panel in its report.
Parliamentary committee concerned whether India will achieve its solar power target
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV