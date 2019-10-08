Energy
Ousted CG Power chairman Gautam Thapar attempts to take back control, says report
Updated : October 08, 2019 08:50 AM IST
Ousted Chairman of CG Power, Gautam Thapar, is likely to exercise his right to buy back pledged shares of the firm, reported Mint.
This is as per an internal agreement, which was prepared in 2017, between Thapar and a section of CG Power’s lenders, including private equity fund KKR & Co. and L&T Finance, said the report.
Thapar, who is accused of financial impropriety and corporate governance lapses at CG Power, has already approached market regulator Sebi and corporate affairs ministry regarding this, the report added.
